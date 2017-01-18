Virginia executes convicted family killer Ricky Gray

Story highlights Gray killed couple and their young daughters

Virginia governor refused to intervene

(CNN) Virginia on Wednesday evening executed death row inmate Ricky Gray via lethal injection for the killing of a family of four in 2006.

Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. ET, said Lisa Kinney, communications director for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

When asked whether he had any last words, Gray said, "Nope."

Gray appealed to the US Supreme Court for a stay of the execution.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe issued a statement saying that he would not intervene.

