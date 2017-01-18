Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez voted into the Hall of Fame

Story highlights Results appears to signal a softening of the voters on an issue of PED use

(CNN) Former Major League Baseball stars Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Hall of of Fame on Wednesday.

Selected by the Baseball Writers Association of America, the players will be inducted during a July 30 ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, according to Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson.

The results appears to signal a softening of the voters on an issue that has long plagued the national pastime: performance-enhancing drugs

The careers of Bagwell and Rodriguez were dogged by suspicion of PED use and Raines once admitted to using cocaine during his days with the Montreal Expos.

"I think we're looking at a new wave of voters," Sports Illustrated baseball writer Tom Verducci told MLB Network.

