Alexander Hamilton's letters to be auctioned

New York (CNN) If Hamilton fans can't get enough of their favorite Broadway musical, they now can bid to own a personal letter and manuscripts of the Caribbean-born, French- and Scottish-heritaged founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The letter and hundreds of other documents from Hamilton's desk will have collectors clamoring Wednesday at Sotheby's auction house in New York Wednesday.

Hamilton's descendants dusted off the family collection passed down since the 18th century for the auction.

Beyond discussions of large vs. small government, of the value of immigrants, of isolationism vs. internationalism, Hamilton also wrote about love for his wife and son.

"Every hour in the day I feel a severe pang on this account and half my nights are sleepless—Come my charmer and relieve me. Bring my darling boy to my bosom. Adieu Heaven bless you & speedily restore you to yr. fond husband," he wrote circa 1783.

