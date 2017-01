Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. Chelsea Manning

It must have stuck in President Barack Obama's craw to deliver a win for WikiLeaks. But that's effectively what he did when he commuted the 35-year sentence of Pvt. Chelsea Manning . She's convicted of committing one of the biggest leaks of classified information in US history. And Obama's move to free someone regarded by many as a traitor set off a firestorm in the political and intelligence communities. We're sure this will come up when Obama holds his final presidential news conference today.

2. Obamacare

3. Orlando shooting suspect

4. Nigeria

What a horrible, ghastly mistake. More than 50 people at a refugee camp in northeast Nigeria were killed when a Nigerian fighter jet, targeting members of Boko Haram, hit the camp instead . About 120 were wounded. Among the dead were six staffers with the Nigerian Red Cross. The saddest part of all this is that most of the displaced people at the camp were there because they had fled the evil clutches of the terrorist group.

5. Abortion

It's a fact that probably won't stop the political battle over abortion, but it's noteworthy nonetheless: abortions are at a historic low in the US . A new report says the rate has declined to 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age. That's the lowest level since Roe v. Wade legalized abortions in the early 70s. There are two reasons: Greater use of contraceptives and a wave of abortion restrictions in several states.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Get well soon

We're sending good vibes to former President George H.W. Bush, who's in a Houston hospital. A staffer says Bush is "doing fine."

Kick 'em out

Yes crying babies and overzealous seat recliners irk us on a plane, but the most loathed passenger (for the third year in a row)? The rear seat kicker.

RIP Colo

Colo, the oldest gorilla on record, has died. She was 60. That's 20 more years of life than most gorillas get.

Don't worry, be happy

Someone's done a study on what your emoji usage says about you . Because there's no greater insight into your mind than cartoon faces.

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

This is a long, heartbreaking read, but it's worth it. It's on Arwa Damon's trip to rebel-held Syria, where children beg to die.

AND FINALLY ...

Riding the rails