Chicago cop faces murder charges in off-duty shooting

Story highlights Fatal shooting followed argument, police say

Cop and victim knew each other

Chicago (CNN) A Chicago police officer was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the killing of a man while the officer was off duty, police said.

Lowell Houser, 57, allegedly got into an argument with a man who was moving into a home on Chicago's Northwest Side on January 2. The argument escalated, and Houser allegedly fired multiple shots at the man, Jose Nieves, killing him.

Nieves, 38, was unarmed at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police said Nieves and Houser knew each other and had an altercation weeks before the deadly shooting. Houser was stripped of his police powers shortly after the shooting, police said.

Houser was arrested Wednesday, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, which filed the charges against him. Houser is scheduled for bond court on Thursday.

