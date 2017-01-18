Breaking News

Europe's first underwater museum opens off Spain's Lanzarote island

By CNN Staff

Updated 6:24 AM ET, Wed January 18, 2017

Ghostly figures seen only from the ocean floor

Story highlights

  • Underwater museum features more than 300 artworks
  • The sculptures will help form part of an artificial reef

(CNN)It's been two years in the making, but Europe's first underwater museum is finally complete.

Deep in waters off the Spanish island of Lanzarote, accessible only to snorkelers, divers and sea life, the Museo Atlantico (Atlantic Museum), features more than 300 sculptures by international artist Jason deCaires Taylor.
    Submerged at depths of between 12 and 15 meters on the seafloor of Las Coloradas bay, the enigmatic human figures will help form part of an artificial reef, acting as a breeding site for local species.
    Europe's first underwater museum has opened in waters off the Spanish island of Lanzarote.
    Photos:
    Europe's first underwater museum has opened in waters off the Spanish island of Lanzarote.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    A set of sculptures by international artist Jason deCaires Taylor have been installed on the seafloor of Las Coloradas bay. His project is inspired by "the defense of the ocean."
    Photos:
    A set of sculptures by international artist Jason deCaires Taylor have been installed on the seafloor of Las Coloradas bay. His project is inspired by "the defense of the ocean."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    His work, made from environmentally friendly concrete, portrays scenes from everyday life and is aimed at raising awareness of oceanic issues.
    Photos:
    His work, made from environmentally friendly concrete, portrays scenes from everyday life and is aimed at raising awareness of oceanic issues.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Real-life models were used to make casts for his sculptures.
    Photos:
    Real-life models were used to make casts for his sculptures.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    One of deCaires Taylor's sculptures is seen here before being submerged some 12 to 15 meters below water.
    Photos:
    One of deCaires Taylor's sculptures is seen here before being submerged some 12 to 15 meters below water.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    This sculpture, photographed before submersion, involves 35 walking figures and is called "The Rubicon."
    Photos:
    This sculpture, photographed before submersion, involves 35 walking figures and is called "The Rubicon."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    A sculpture named "Content," featuring a faceless couple taking a selfie, is lowered into the sea.
    Photos:
    A sculpture named "Content," featuring a faceless couple taking a selfie, is lowered into the sea.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    DeCaires Taylor has supplied similar sculpture installations at underwater museums in the Bahamas, Mexico and the Antilles.
    Photos:
    DeCaires Taylor has supplied similar sculpture installations at underwater museums in the Bahamas, Mexico and the Antilles.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    DeCaires Taylor has a total of 65 sculptures in Moilinere Bay in Grenada.
    Photos:
    DeCaires Taylor has a total of 65 sculptures in Moilinere Bay in Grenada.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    DeCaires Taylor creates his sculptures then photographs them. More of his work can be seen at underwatersculpture.com.
    Photos:
    DeCaires Taylor creates his sculptures then photographs them. More of his work can be seen at underwatersculpture.com.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    It's been open to the public since March 2016, but it's only now that visitors can see the completed project in all its glory.
    "The whole idea was for it to become a portal to another world," says DeCaires Taylor, who's supplied similar sculpture installations at underwater museums in the Bahamas, Mexico and the Antilles.
    His work, made from environmentally friendly concrete, portrays scenes from everyday life and is aimed at raising awareness of oceanic issues.
    READ: What lies beneath: Gown covered in salt crystals rises from Dead Sea
    Says DeCaires Taylor, "I want it to inspire people to understand more about our oceans and the threats facing it."
    The sculptures include one titled "Content," showing a couple taking a sub-aquatic selfie. Another, "The Rubicon," involves 35 human figures walking beneath the waves.
    The video below shows some of the artworks being lowered into the water in February last year, shortly before it first opened to the public.
    Daily diving tours from various locations on Lanzarote start at €46 ($49).
    underwatermuseumlanzarote.com; +34 928 518 668