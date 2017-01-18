Story highlights Underwater museum features more than 300 artworks

(CNN) It's been two years in the making, but Europe's first underwater museum is finally complete.

Deep in waters off the Spanish island of Lanzarote, accessible only to snorkelers, divers and sea life, the Museo Atlantico (Atlantic Museum), features more than 300 sculptures by international artist Jason deCaires Taylor.

Submerged at depths of between 12 and 15 meters on the seafloor of Las Coloradas bay, the enigmatic human figures will help form part of an artificial reef, acting as a breeding site for local species.

Photos: The Atlantic Museum – Europe's first underwater museum has opened in waters off the Spanish island of Lanzarote. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Las Coloradas – A set of sculptures by international artist Jason deCaires Taylor have been installed on the seafloor of Las Coloradas bay. His project is inspired by "the defense of the ocean." Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Everyday scenes – His work, made from environmentally friendly concrete, portrays scenes from everyday life and is aimed at raising awareness of oceanic issues. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Real-life models – Real-life models were used to make casts for his sculptures. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Cactus – One of deCaires Taylor's sculptures is seen here before being submerged some 12 to 15 meters below water. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: The Rubicon – This sculpture, photographed before submersion, involves 35 walking figures and is called "The Rubicon." Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Content – A sculpture named "Content," featuring a faceless couple taking a selfie, is lowered into the sea. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: International artist – DeCaires Taylor has supplied similar sculpture installations at underwater museums in the Bahamas, Mexico and the Antilles. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Grenada – DeCaires Taylor has a total of 65 sculptures in Moilinere Bay in Grenada. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Jason deCaires Taylor – DeCaires Taylor creates his sculptures then photographs them. More of his work can be seen at underwatersculpture.com Hide Caption 10 of 10

It's been open to the public since March 2016, but it's only now that visitors can see the completed project in all its glory.

"The whole idea was for it to become a portal to another world," says DeCaires Taylor, who's supplied similar sculpture installations at underwater museums in the Bahamas, Mexico and the Antilles.