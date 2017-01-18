(CNN) Adventure photographer Ben Adkison's work takes him to some of the most far-flung locations on the planet.

While working for the National Science Foundation on sea ice safety and logistics at the US Antarctic research center McMurdo Station, the Montana-based photographer documented this unique and rarely visited landscape.

Here, he tells CNN about experiencing this ecosystem at the edge of the Earth.

Perpetual movement

The sea ice of Antarctica is a changing landscape. The ice moves every day due to wind, currents, tides and temperature changes.

