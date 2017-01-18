Story highlights Kyrgios received a point penalty in loss to Andreas Seppi

He tried a questionable shot deep in the fifth set

He has been suspended and fined in the past

Melbourne (CNN) After earning a warning for bad language, receiving a point penalty and attempting a questionable between-the-legs shot deep in the fifth set of a defeat at the Australian Open, the reception for Nick Kyrgios wasn't warm as he awoke Thursday.

Any hope that tennis' bad boy would make a quick transformation evaporated faster than one of his aces, as Kyrgios was called out by national and international onlookers for his baffling display.

The 21-year-old made the front page of the online version of the Australian newspaper with the headline: "Kyrgios adds to shame file." The online version of another broadsheet, The Age, labeled his outing against veteran Andreas Seppi a "bizarre performance" while Melbourne's Herald Sun proclaimed it was "Nick's night of madness."

In the broadcast booth, meanwhile, retired seven-time grand slam winner John McEnroe -- dubbed "Superbrat" in his playing days -- said Wednesday's showing by Kyrgios was a "black eye" for tennis.

For much of Kyrgios' post match briefing with reporters at Melbourne Park, it was difficult to decipher whether he was being sarcastic or genuine. Though he did appear sincere when he said he needed a coach.