CNN 10 - January 20, 2017

It's great to have you watching today's special edition of CNN 10! It's Inauguration Day in the U.S., and today's show gives you an in-depth look at the 35 words that officially transition a U.S. president-elect to the title of U.S. president.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. During what decade (for example, 1970s) was a U.S. federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. signed into law?

2. China is planning to spend more than $2.5 billion to fight air pollution in what city?

3. What covers 71 percent of the Earth's surface?

4. Name the circus that recently announced its closure after operating for 146 years in the U.S.

5. Name two of the three countries that were leading the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, a search that has been suspended after almost three years.

6. What country says the recent U.S. deployment of troops and artillery to Eastern Europe is a threat to its interests and security?

7. What U.S. president gave the shortest inaugural address in the nation's history?

8. In what nation is the annual World Economic Forum Summit held?

9. What part of the U.S. Constitution (article and section) contains the Oath of Office for a new U.S. president?

10. How many words are in the Oath of Office that a new U.S. president takes on Inauguration Day?

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10