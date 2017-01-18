Story highlights Ted Ligety to undergo surgery

(CNN) If nothing else, it's the end of one of skiing's most dominant winning streaks.

Ted Ligety revealed late Monday that he will have a back operation that will keep him off the slopes for the remainder of the 2016-2017 campaign.

As a result, the man known as "Ted the Shred" will be unable to defend his giant slalom crown at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland, next month.

Ligety has won giant slalom gold at the last three World Championships, a remarkable run stretching all the way back to 2011. He also up picked super-G and combined gold at the 2013 World Championships in Schladming, Austria.