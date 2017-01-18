Smile! The art of equine photography

Story highlights Asuncion Pineyrua is an equine photographer

She snaps prize-winning racehorses from across the world

(CNN) You can lead a horse to cameras, but you can't make it smile.

Asuncion Pineyrua, an equine photographer who travels the world snapping the finest thoroughbreds, has discovered that celebrity stallions aren't as obliging as their human counterparts when they take to the catwalk.

"They are not like people," Pineyrua tells CNN Winning Post. "You cannot tell them how to do things and where to look so basically to draw their attention is really challenging.

Asuncion Pineyrua is a professional racehorse photographer dedicated to snapping the world's speediest stallions. Pictured is Frankel -- Pineyrua's favorite horse to photograph -- who was adjudged the world's highest-rated racehorse in 2011. Ridden by jockey Tom Queally and trained by Henry Cecil, Frankel went unbeaten in all 14 races of his career. Sea the Stars is an Irish thoroughbred distantly related to Frankel. He recorded wins at some of the most prestigious races in the world, including the 2,000 Guineas, the Epsom Derby and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Photographing horses is tricky business. Pineyrua tells CNN how horses "start losing their minds" after half an hour. The challenge is to shoot them while they're relaxed. She tries to bring out the "muscular" quality of a racehorse -- the end result being "more like a sculpture" than a photograph. But you have to be patient -- it can sometimes take days or even weeks to capture the perfect angle. Bated Breath raced from 2010-2012, gaining six wins in European flat races. He is the sire of Dansili (pictured,) whose most notable victory came in France at the Prix du Muguet in 2000. France-born Champs Elysees was victorious at the Canadian International Stakes in 2009. In 2011, So You Think won more prize money in Britain and Ireland than any other horse -- including Frankel. He enjoys a shower by the stables.

"Horses have a certain amount of time you can work with them. Usually after half an hour they start losing their minds. You just need them to be relaxed [...] So I want to show them muscular -- which is very important -- but also super relaxed. More like a sculpture really."

