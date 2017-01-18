Capturing the perfect pictureUpdated 8:45 AM ET, Wed January 18, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: The art of equine photographyAsuncion Pineyrua is a professional racehorse photographer dedicated to snapping the world's speediest stallions. Hide Caption 1 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyPictured is Frankel -- Pineyrua's favorite horse to photograph -- who was adjudged the world's highest-rated racehorse in 2011.Hide Caption 2 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyRidden by jockey Tom Queally and trained by Henry Cecil, Frankel went unbeaten in all 14 races of his career.Hide Caption 3 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographySea the Stars is an Irish thoroughbred distantly related to Frankel.Hide Caption 4 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyHe recorded wins at some of the most prestigious races in the world, including the 2,000 Guineas, the Epsom Derby and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.Hide Caption 5 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyPhotographing horses is tricky business. Pineyrua tells CNN how horses "start losing their minds" after half an hour. The challenge is to shoot them while they're relaxed.Hide Caption 6 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyShe tries to bring out the "muscular" quality of a racehorse -- the end result being "more like a sculpture" than a photograph. Hide Caption 7 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyBut you have to be patient -- it can sometimes take days or even weeks to capture the perfect angle.Hide Caption 8 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyBated Breath raced from 2010-2012, gaining six wins in European flat races. Hide Caption 9 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyHe is the sire of Dansili (pictured,) whose most notable victory came in France at the Prix du Muguet in 2000. Hide Caption 10 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyFrance-born Champs Elysees was victorious at the Canadian International Stakes in 2009.Hide Caption 11 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyIn 2011, So You Think won more prize money in Britain and Ireland than any other horse -- including Frankel.Hide Caption 12 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyHe enjoys a shower by the stables.Hide Caption 13 of 14 Photos: The art of equine photographyYou can see the full range of Pineyrua's work here. Hide Caption 14 of 14Asuncion Pineyrua travels the world photographing the world's most famous race horses. More from SportKevin Durant will join the Golden State WarriorsHomophobia in sport: English Rugby Union praised for tackling abuse30 years of NBA slam dunk championsSt. Moritz 2017: Lindsey Vonn fifth in combined as Lara Gut injures kneeGordon Tietjens: Sevens coaching great relishes Samoa challenge