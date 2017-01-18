Whats on the agenda for Wednesday in Washington

Washington (CNN) After the long weekend, another busy week in Washington continues with more confirmation hearings, President-elect Donald Trump inauguration preparation, and President Barack Obama farewells.

Here's what's going on in Washington on Wednesday:

Confirmation hearing for UN Ambassador

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is set to sit for the Senate Foreign Relations committee at 10 a.m. If confirmed, Haley will represent the United States as Ambassador to the United Nations. Tuesday, CNN reported Haley is expected to question to United States' funding of the organization and the UN's treatment of Israel in her opening statement. Haley, a Republican who is some call a rising star in the party, served as the first woman and minority governor in South Carolina. But critics argue Haley lacks in international experience.

Confirmation hearing for Health and Human Services secretary