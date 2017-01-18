(CNN) We're not going to lie; it happens to all of us when we tweet - the errant punctuation, the embarrassing typo. But Donald Trump is our tweeter-in-chief. He types 140 characters; he sends journalists into a tizzy. The rest of us can only wish we had that kind of impact (or followers). So, here are a few Twitter tips to help PEOTUS polish up his almighty feed (and for him to RT!)

1. Tag the right person

This week, Trump quoted a tweet praising his eldest daughter Ivanka as "a woman with real character and class." Something any father would be proud to hear a stranger say about his daughter.

2. Tag strategically

Last week, Trump praised Linda Bean -- granddaughter of L.L. Bean founder Leon Leonwood Bean, and asked everyone to buy L.L. Bean.

Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L.Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L.Bean. @LBPerfectMaine — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

Straightforward and nice. Just one oddity -- instead of tagging the company's handle, @LLBean, he tagged @LBPerfectMaine, a tourism company. Pretty sure they appreciated the shoutout.

3. Don't start public tweets with '@'

It was really nice of Trump to mention CNN's book "Unprecedented" -- now with a new photo on the cover of the special inauguration edition! -- but the only people who saw it were those who follow both CNN and Trump. That's because, tweets meant for everyone shouldn't start by mentioning another handle. Starting a tweet with an '@' will turn the tweet into a conversation only visible on the timelines of users who follow both the tweeter and the handle being mentioned -- the tweet-ee?

@CNN just released a book called "Unprecedented" which explores the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Most people put a period in front of the handle to kick off the tweet, but any punctuation will do. Never underestimate the appeal of a well placed ~tilde~.

4. Use the quote option on tweets when responding

This is just an aesthetic and personal style choice. When Trump wants to comment on a tweet, he uses quote marks.

For example:

"@Franklin_Graham: Congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump--the electoral votes are in and it's official." Thank you Franklin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2016

Very polite to thank someone, but quoting the tweet first would have made Graham's original tweet stand out more. And giving visibility to someone who's being nice is another way to thank them. It also frees up more characters to use in a response.

The other benefit is that those seeing the tweet know the original wasn't edited or cut down. The option of quoting a tweet before adding a comment is available on both mobile apps and desktop. It actually takes more effort to copy, paste and comment a tweet.

5. Thread related tweets

When one is the future leader of the free world, or when one live tweets The Bachelor, many thoughts cannot be squished into 140 characters. For long tweets, Trump uses the good old ellipsis (1/3)...

to denote he'll continue his thought in the next tweet, often breaking up the thought mid-sentence without so much as a (2/3)...

number system to denote where in the thought you are. (3/3)

Take his recent lashing of the new season of The Celebrity Apprentice:

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

This is clearly a topic that has left some scratching our heads.

How to thread your Tweets together:

1) Send a Tweet.

2) Click "Reply" on that Tweet.

3) Delete your @ username and send a another Tweet. — Twitter Support (@Support) March 8, 2014

6. Use spell check

Brands have learned it, celebrities have learned it, Tweeters learn it daily: speel spell check everything.

Let's be honest: Who hasn't spelled Phoenix incorrectly at least 25 times in their life?

Heading to Phoneix. Will be arriving soon. Tomorrow a big day. Tremendous crowds expected! #Trump2016 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2016