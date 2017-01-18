Gabbard makes unannounced trip to Syria

Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard -- a sharp critic of US involvement in Syria's civil war -- is currently on what her office is calling a "fact-finding" trip to that country.

It is not clear who the Hawaii congresswoman will be meeting with on the visit, which was first reported by Foreign Policy and will also take her to Lebanon. Her office cited security reasons for not releasing more information.

"As a Member of the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, and as an individual committed to doing all she can to promote and work for peace, she felt it was important to meet with a number of individuals and groups, including religious leaders, humanitarian workers, refugees and government and community leaders," a spokesperson for Gabbard said in an email.

Tulsi served two tours in the Middle East as a member of the Army National Guard, according to her House website

Speaking to CNN's Chris Cuomo, Gabbard argued last year that the US should stop its "illegal, counter-productive war to overthrow the Syrian government of Assad."

Read More