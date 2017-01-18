Source: Trump national security team slow to engage

(CNN) The Trump transition team for national security has been slow to interact with the Obama administration's National Security Council, according to a source close to the transition.

NSC staff have written a series of briefing materials to bring the Trump team up to speed and there is uncertainty within the Obama administration on whether Trump's team have read them, the source said.

One official said that the Trump team has "begun engaging at the staff level only recently."

The same source said the challenges are being attributed to delays in the appointments of key staff and getting required security clearances. The New York Times was first to report this story.

Obama's National Security Adviser, Susan Rice, told The Times that that it took "more time than we expected for them to be ready to engage with us" and that the White House was "racing to make up lost time." Rice emphasized to The Times that she was confident that the Trump administration would have what it needed by the inauguration on Friday.

