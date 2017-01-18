Melania Trump considering male social secretary

Story highlights Social secretary oversees state dinners, parties and public events

This position has most interaction with first lady

Washington (CNN) Soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump is considering a man among several other candidates to become the next White House social secretary, according to two people with knowledge of East Wing personnel deliberations.

A final decision hasn't been made. The role has historically been filled by a woman until 2011, when the Obamas named Jeremy Bernard to the position, making him the first man and the first openly gay social secretary.

The social secretary oversees state dinners, parties and public events typically held nearly every day at the White House and acts as a conduit between the first family and the residence staff. This candidate is not in their social circle in New York, according to a source with ties to the transition.

"Mrs. Trump is not yet speaking publicly about key decisions she's making privately on personnel," according to a transition official working closely with the incoming first lady.

The official said reports that the Office of the First Lady would be changing to the Office of the First Family are incorrect.

Read More