Transition Tracker: Picking apart Trump's Cabinet picks

Washington (CNN) Interviews with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and sharp questioning of the Cabinet nominees were part of a flurry of activity less than 48 hours before Trump is set to take office.

Both Trump and Rep. Tom Price, the Health and Human Services nominee, are trying to reassure the public that while the political process of replacing Obamacare may give us all a headache, the new coverage to come won't. Both Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross and Environmental Protection Agency nominee Scott Pruitt took a now-familiar tack for Trump nominees -- neither denouncing nor embracing the notion of man-made climate change.

OBAMACARE

Pence told CNN's Dana Bash that Republicans do not yet have a bill to replace Obamacare, but that he has "seen a lot of great ideas" and that transition officials and GOP leaders are "getting very close" to having a replacement.