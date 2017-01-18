HHS nominee Tom Price goes under the microscope

Story highlights Tom Price is expected to field tough questions about his past financial investments

He's President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human services

(CNN) The man Donald Trump has chosen to lead the federal agency that oversees Obamacare is about to take the hot seat, both over his plan to revise the nation's health care system and his past financial investments.

Georgia Rep. Tom Price, Trump's Health and Human Services secretary nominee, will face questions from lawmakers on the Senate Health Committee Wednesday as his GOP colleagues in Congress are working furiously on a plan to overhaul the country's health care system.

The Republican congressman and orthopedic surgeon is an ardent critic of the Affordable Care Act, and authored among the most detailed legislation to dismantle President Barack Obama's landmark health care law. If confirmed, Price could play an outsized role in shaping his party's efforts to roll back major parts of Obamacare and his remarks during the hearing could shed light on what he intends to influence that debate.

But transition officials have signaled that Price is reticent to focus on his own proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare or comment on the incoming administration's plan, which the incoming President has vowed would be released as soon as Price is confirmed.

Price is determined to avoid the perception that he is lobbying fellow lawmakers to endorse his own bill as he prepares to move away from a policy-making role. And at the same time, a transition official said the congressman has been kept out of the loop on Trump's Obamacare proposal so that he doesn't have to answer questions about the specifics of that plan.

