Ethics office fires back at Tom Price

Washington (CNN) The Office of Government Ethics responded in real time to the confirmation hearing of Rep. Tom Price -- making clear to the public that signing off on his forms filed as the nominee for Health and Human Services does not approve past behavior.

The broadside came in response to Price defending himself before senators in a contentious hearing where Democrats questioned whether Price's stock transactions were inappropriate.

Under questioning about his investments, Price cited the Office of Government Ethics and its "diligence" in its role reviewing all Cabinet nominees' financial records

"We have agreed to every single recommendation that they've made to divest of whatever holdings we have that might even give the appearance of a possible conflict," Price said.

But the OGE quickly fired off a series of tweets making clear that its review of Price's financial holdings and potential conflicts of interest if confirmed focuses only on the future -- not what Price has done previously.

