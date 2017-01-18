Tom Cotton, Joe Manchin praise Obama's 'dignity'

Story highlights Two of Obama's sometimes critics from the Senate offer kind words

Washington (CNN) In the final days of President Barack Obama's second term, a couple of his critics took a moment to express some kind words.

Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in separate interviews Wednesday that Obama brought "dignity" to the nation's highest office.

Cotton, a junior senator and frequent critic of Obama's national security decisions, said: "President Obama has been a good role model for young men throughout our society, especially people like him who grew up without a father."

"I think the kind of quiet dignity that he's brought to the private side of his life sets a really good example for young men all around the country who maybe don't have a father-figure or don't have a role model they can look up to," Cotton said.

And Manchin, a moderate Democrat from a conservative state, sized up Obama's legacy in a few words.

