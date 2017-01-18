EPA critic Scott Pruitt faces Senate panel in bid to lead agency

Story highlights Scott Pruitt goes before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday

The Oklahoma Attorney General is seen as dangerous by environmentalists

Washington (CNN) Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, the man President-elect Donald Trump wants to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, will ask a select group of senators Wednesday to allow him to lead an agency he has spent much of his career trying to dismantle.

Pruitt, a man who has long looked at the EPA skeptically, is a lightning rod of a pick.

Environmental activists call Pruitt dangerous and Democrats on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will look to put his views of science and climate change on trial.

Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, the top Democrat on the committee, has labeled the Oklahoma Republican "Polluting Pruitt" since his nomination was announced and argued that an EPA head that does not "recognize the damaging effects of climate change on our environment and economy" is not qualified for the job.

Many Senate Republicans, however, see Pruitt as the right person to lead what they view as a wasteful agency that over-regulates, especially because Oklahoma, his home state, is the biggest oil and natural gas-producing state in the nation.

