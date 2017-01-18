Fun facts from past inaugurations

(CNN) Sometimes presidential inaugurations are full of pomp and circumstance. Sometimes they end with the newly sworn-in president jumping out of a White House window. Intrigued yet?

Yes, this stuff really happened.

When William Henry Harrison was too proud to wear a coat.

That's what his official cause of death was, but that's been called into question , with contaminated water being a possible culprit.

Harrison became the first president to die in office and served the shortest tenure in US history.

William Henry Harrison apparently didn't even use an umbrella.

Abraham Lincoln's soon-to-be assassin took part in the festivities.

It was Lincoln's second inauguration in 1865, the first time African-Americans participated in the inaugural parade. Concerns about Lincoln's safety lingered. His inauguration four years earlier was the first to incorporate major security measures.

There was a guest in the crowd that day in 1865 who would become Lincoln's biggest threat. John Wilkes Booth, the man who would shoot Lincoln a month later, can be seen in photos near the President as he delivers his address.

Assassin John Wilkes Booth got close to President Lincoln more than once.

Teddy Roosevelt's unique inauguration jewelry.

For his second inauguration in 1905, Roosevelt wore a ring containing a lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair.

Wait, what? Roosevelt was inspired by Lincoln. His admiration started early. There's an image of Roosevelt as a boy looking out of a second-story window onto Lincoln's funeral procession. Roosevelt called himself an heir to Lincoln's policies during his presidency, referring to his relationship with the African-American community.

President Theodore Roosevelt was an admirer of Lincoln.

That time Andrew Jackson jumped out of a White House window. Maybe.

It was 1829. One of the nastiest campaigns in US history had just ended with Andrew Jackson winning the presidency over John Quincy Adams. The White House held an open house after Jackson's inauguration inviting anyone to come hang out. Problem was, the White House wasn't prepared for the crowd.

Accounts vary. Some say it was a wild party where furniture was destroyed and the mob of people had to be lured outside with punch. Others say the riotous atmosphere was fabricated into lore by Jackson's enemies. No one disputes that the number of people at the party was insane. Jackson had to get out. So did he really escape through a White House window or did his staff quietly escort him from the property? Depends on which account you believe.

Andrew Jackson's inaugural party was a wild time.

The 'So help me God' line was ad-libbed.

During his first inauguration in 1789 in New York, it is said that George Washington added the phrase, "So help me God," and so the precedent was set that presidents follow to this day. There isn't any hard evidence of this, but even the National Archives credits him with doing it.

Why did Washington take the oath in New York? That was the seat of the government at the time. Thomas Jefferson was the first president to be inaugurated in Washington, in 1801 after it became the capital city.

President George Washington set the tone for future inaugural oaths.

Inauguration festivities weren't always so chilly to attend.

Washington winters aren't exactly ideal for outdoor gatherings, so why hold inaugurations in January?

James Buchanan didn't have to worry about a chance of snow when he was inaugurated in 1857. It was a beautiful spring day, which helped make the first known photograph of a presidential inauguration that much more perfect.

It wasn't until the 20th Amendment was ratified in 1933 that the date of January 20 was set as the end of the term of office for the president and vice president.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk in the 2009 inaugural parade.

Whose line is it?

You've heard these famous lines, and now you'll know where they come from!

~ "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1933 inauguration

~ "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country." -- John F. Kennedy, 1961 inauguration

~ "Our long national nightmare is over." -- Gerald R. Ford, 1974 inauguration, referring to Watergate

~ "Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem." -- Ronald Reagan, 1981 inauguration