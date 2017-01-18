Obama calls voter fraud fears 'fake news'

Story highlights Obama was giving his last news conference as President

He mentioned in particular access to voting as a key concern of his

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama broke out the term "fake news" in reference to concerns about voter fraud on Wednesday, making the case that voting should be easier, not more difficult.

Obama was asked in his final news conference as President about race relations in the US, saying that "inequality" was what concerns him most.

"I worry about inequality because I think if we are not investing in making sure everybody plays a role in this economy, the economy will not grow as fast, and I think it will also lead to further and further separation between us as Americans," Obama said. "Not just along racial lines -- here are a whole lot of folks who voted for (President-elect Donald) Trump because they feel left behind. ... You don't want to have an America in which a very small sliver of people is doing very well and everybody else is fighting for scraps, because that's oftentimes when racial divisions get magnified."

He mentioned in particular access to voting as a key concern of his -- nothing that the oft-cited explanation for restrictive voting laws of widespread fraud is inaccurate.

"This is something that has constantly been disproved," Obama said. "This is fake news."

Read More