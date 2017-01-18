Obama meets press for final time as President

Story highlights George W. Bush held his final news conference a week before leaving office

A CNN/ORC poll showed 60% of Americans approve of the job Barack Obama is doing

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama conceded Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump may not take his advice on issues as he "won an election opposed to a number of my initiatives."

Obama added that once Trump gets into office and is hit with the "complexities" of issues, his thinking might shift on issues such as Obamacare and jobs.

In a news conference that will likely mark the final time Obama speaks in public before he departs the US Capitol on Friday as an ex-president, Obama described the phone calls between him and Trump as "constructive" and at times "lengthy."

Obama said the greatest advice he could give -- and has given -- to Trump, is to rely on others around him.

"This is a job of such magnitude that you can't do it by yourself," Obama said.

