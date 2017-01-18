Obama meets press for final time as President

Story highlights George W. Bush held his final news conference a week before leaving office

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama takes reporters' questions for a final time Wednesday from the White House briefing room, his last official event before Donald Trump replaces him in two days.

His concluding news conference comes amid a flurry of last-minute activity, including handing down a commutation for national security leaker Chelsea Manning and a pardon for Gen. James Cartwright, convicted of lying to investigators in a leak probe. Questions could also arise about the continued skirmish between Trump and US intelligence officials.

But like past presidents during their final sessions with reporters, Obama is also expected to face questions about his legacy and the prospect of change under a new administration.

George W. Bush held his final news conference a week before leaving office, reflecting on some of the disappointments of his administration but also defending the controversial decisions he made over two terms in the White House.

Unlike Bush, Obama is leaving office with near-record approval ratings. A CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday showed 60% of Americans approve of the job he's doing as president.

