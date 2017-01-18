Story highlights Donald Trump said he wants an Obamacare replacement that ensures "insurance for everybody"

Pence: "I think it means making insurance affordable for everyone"

Washington (CNN) Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Wednesday that Republicans do not yet have a bill to replace Obamacare, but that he has "seen a lot of great ideas" and that transition officials and GOP leaders are "getting very close" to having a replacement.

"It's being crafted right now," Pence said Wednesday in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, when asked about a replacement to the President's signature health care law. "We're getting very close. We expect to have that plan come forward in the early days of the administration."

Pence's comments came after Trump said in an interview Saturday with The Washington Post that his health care replacement plan "is very much formulated down to the final strokes" -- comments that have worried Republicans on Capitol Hill who believe it will take Congress weeks at least to replace the law, also known as the Affordable Care Act.

The incoming vice president also sought to clarify Trump's promise of "insurance for everybody," which also has worried Republicans on Capitol Hill who fear that Trump is overpromising on health care. Pence said he believed Trump's promise of "insurance for everybody" is really about "making insurance affordable for everyone."

Pence's comments came in an interview Wednesday in which he reiterated Trump's pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare simultaneously and made clear that Trump transition officials are still working with Republican leaders to cobble together a replacement bill that will ensure Americans don't see a lapse in health care coverage.

