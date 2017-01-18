Pence: George H.W. Bush good model for VP job

Story highlights Pence said he spoke with Bush 41 for advice

Washington (CNN) Vice President-elect Mike Pence is looking to a former US vice president-turned-president as a model for his new role as he prepares to assume the second-highest office in the country.

He recently spoke on the phone with former President George H.W. Bush, Pence told CNN's Dana Bash in an interview Wednesday, and said the Ronald Reagan's former vice president offered him some advice.

Pence, who didn't divulge what Bush 41 told him, said the two men had a "short call," but that he has been "taking a hard look" at Bush's years as vice president as he prepares to figure out what type of vice president he will be.

"The reason why I think about Vice President Bush is because then as now, I believe, there was a transformational leader coming to bring real change to Washington D.C.," Pence said. "I'll be thinking about the privilege I have to stand next to another change agent as president."

