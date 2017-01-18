Man burns himself starting fire outside Trump's DC hotel

(CNN) A man injured himself while starting a fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington on Tuesday night.

DC Fire and EMS received a call at 9:23 p.m. about an individual setting himself on fire.

"We did arrive and did find a male adult with burns and we transported that patient to an area hospital with potential but not life-threatening burns," DC Fire and EMS Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo told CNN Wednesday.

According to CNN's ABC affiliate WJLA, the man attempted to start the small blaze outside the Trump hotel but was burned badly in the process and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The motivation behind the man's attempt wasn't immediately clear, but it comes just days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday and amid heightened security in the nation's capital for the ceremony.

