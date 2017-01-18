Trump was saying 'Make America Great Again' long before he claims he thought it up

Story highlights Trump told the Washington Post he coined his famous slogan the day after the 2012 election.

Trump used the phrase as early as December 2011.

(CNN) In an interview published Wednesday with the Washington Post, President-elect Donald Trump explained how he thought up and ultimately settled on his now famous campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

The phrase, Trump told the Post, came to him the day after 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney lost the election, while he was sitting in Trump tower mulling a presidential bid of his own. Trump liked the phrase so much, he instructed his lawyers to trademark it.

Trump did indeed seek trademark rights to the term less than a week later, but Trump's history with the phrase goes back much further than the days following the 2012 election.

In December of 2011, Trump bowed out of moderating a Republican presidential forum sponsored by Newsmax, saying in a statement he was not ready to rule out running as an independent candidate after The Apprentice ended in May 2012.

His choice of words? "I must leave all of my options open because, above all else, we must make America great again," Trump said.

