George H.W. Bush hospitalized since Saturday, spokesman says

By CNN staff

Updated 7:12 AM ET, Wed January 18, 2017

Former President George H.W. Bush attends a college basketball game between North Carolina State and Duke in Durham, North Carolina, on January 18, 2014. Click through the images to see Bush&#39;s life in pictures.
Former President George H.W. Bush attends a college basketball game between North Carolina State and Duke in Durham, North Carolina, on January 18, 2014. Click through the images to see Bush's life in pictures.
Bush is pictured with his sister, Mercy, in 1929. He was born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts.
Bush is pictured with his sister, Mercy, in 1929. He was born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts.
After serving as a U.S. Navy pilot in World War II, Bush attended Yale University and played baseball from 1945-48.
After serving as a U.S. Navy pilot in World War II, Bush attended Yale University and played baseball from 1945-48.
Before he entered politics in 1964, Bush made a fortune drilling oil in Texas. He created the Zapata Offshore Co., which introduced a new era in the drilling industry.
Before he entered politics in 1964, Bush made a fortune drilling oil in Texas. He created the Zapata Offshore Co., which introduced a new era in the drilling industry.
Bush is pictured with his wife, Barbara, during his first campaign for Congress. He represented Texas&#39; 7th District from 1966-70, and he was appointed to the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.
Bush is pictured with his wife, Barbara, during his first campaign for Congress. He represented Texas' 7th District from 1966-70, and he was appointed to the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.
Bush sits with members of his family in 1971. That year, President Richard Nixon appointed Bush ambassador to the United Nations.
Bush sits with members of his family in 1971. That year, President Richard Nixon appointed Bush ambassador to the United Nations.
Under President Gerald Ford, Bush served as the chief liaison to China in 1975. Here, Bush greets well-wishers in Beijing.
Under President Gerald Ford, Bush served as the chief liaison to China in 1975. Here, Bush greets well-wishers in Beijing.
Bush was Ronald Reagan&#39;s vice president from 1981 to 1989.
Bush was Ronald Reagan's vice president from 1981 to 1989.
Bush and Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle accepted the Republican Party&#39;s nominations for president and vice president in August 1988. During his speech, Bush first uttered the memorable line, &quot;Read my lips: No new taxes.&quot;
Bush and Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle accepted the Republican Party's nominations for president and vice president in August 1988. During his speech, Bush first uttered the memorable line, "Read my lips: No new taxes."
President-elect Bush meets with civil rights leader Jesse Jackson at the White House in November 1988. He once called Jackson a &quot;loose cannon.&quot;
President-elect Bush meets with civil rights leader Jesse Jackson at the White House in November 1988. He once called Jackson a "loose cannon."
Bush was sworn into office as the 41st President of the United States on January 20, 1989. First lady Barbara Bush holds the Bible for her husband while Chief Justice William Rehnquist administers the oath of office.
Bush was sworn into office as the 41st President of the United States on January 20, 1989. First lady Barbara Bush holds the Bible for her husband while Chief Justice William Rehnquist administers the oath of office.
Bush hosted Nelson Mandela, South Africa&#39;s anti-apartheid leader and future President, at the White House in June 1990.
Bush hosted Nelson Mandela, South Africa's anti-apartheid leader and future President, at the White House in June 1990.
Bush holds a White House news conference in August 1990 during the run-up to war with Iraq.
Bush holds a White House news conference in August 1990 during the run-up to war with Iraq.
Bush visits American troops in Saudi Arabia on Thanksgiving Day in 1990.
Bush visits American troops in Saudi Arabia on Thanksgiving Day in 1990.
Bush and Quayle join hands at the August 1992 Republican convention in Houston. They are joined by their wives, Marilyn Quayle and first lady Barbara Bush.
Bush and Quayle join hands at the August 1992 Republican convention in Houston. They are joined by their wives, Marilyn Quayle and first lady Barbara Bush.
Bush checks his watch during the 1992 presidential debate with Ross Perot, right, and Bill Clinton. The memorable moment was interpreted as the President being out of touch.
Bush checks his watch during the 1992 presidential debate with Ross Perot, right, and Bill Clinton. The memorable moment was interpreted as the President being out of touch.
In November 1997, Bush speaks at the dedication of his presidential library at Texas A&amp;amp;M University.
In November 1997, Bush speaks at the dedication of his presidential library at Texas A&M University.
Bush watches election returns with his son, George W. Bush, in Austin, Texas, on November 7, 2000. George W. Bush went on to win the presidential election over Democrat Al Gore, but only after a lengthy recount.
Bush watches election returns with his son, George W. Bush, in Austin, Texas, on November 7, 2000. George W. Bush went on to win the presidential election over Democrat Al Gore, but only after a lengthy recount.
Celebrating his 80th birthday in 2004, Bush performed two jumps with the Army Golden Knights over the Bush Presidential Library.
Celebrating his 80th birthday in 2004, Bush performed two jumps with the Army Golden Knights over the Bush Presidential Library.
President George W. Bush appointed his father and former President Bill Clinton to lead fundraising efforts for victims of Hurricane Katrina in September 2005.
President George W. Bush appointed his father and former President Bill Clinton to lead fundraising efforts for victims of Hurricane Katrina in September 2005.
At the christening ceremony of the USS George H.W. Bush in 2009, the 41st President poses for a picture with two of his sons: former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.
At the christening ceremony of the USS George H.W. Bush in 2009, the 41st President poses for a picture with two of his sons: former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.
President Barack Obama presents Bush with the 2010 Medal of Freedom at the White House in February 2011.
President Barack Obama presents Bush with the 2010 Medal of Freedom at the White House in February 2011.
Bush and Clinton attend the Points of Light Institute Tribute in 2011.
Bush and Clinton attend the Points of Light Institute Tribute in 2011.
Bush wears socks featuring the American flag at the dedication ceremony for his son&#39;s presidential library in Dallas in April 2013.
Bush wears socks featuring the American flag at the dedication ceremony for his son's presidential library in Dallas in April 2013.
Bush floats to the ground in June 2014 during a tandem parachute jump near his home in Kennebunkport, Maine. Bush was strapped to Mike Elliott, a retired member of the Army&#39;s Golden Knights parachute team, as he made the jump to celebrate his 90th birthday.
Bush floats to the ground in June 2014 during a tandem parachute jump near his home in Kennebunkport, Maine. Bush was strapped to Mike Elliott, a retired member of the Army's Golden Knights parachute team, as he made the jump to celebrate his 90th birthday.
Story highlights

  • CNN is working to independently confirm the former President's status
  • He's been out of the spotlight in recent years

(CNN)Former president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, his spokesman told CNN early Wednesday morning.

Jim McGrath said that Bush has been hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital since Saturday for shortness of breath. He said the 41st US president is responding well to treatments and will be released from the hospital soon.
    Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, told the Houston Chronicle and news station KHOU that Bush is "doing fine."
    Bush, who served a single-term as President from 1988 to 1992, was already not expected to attend the inauguration of the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, in Washington on Friday due to health concerns.
    Several bouts with illness have kept the 92-year-old out of the spotlight in recent years and he has rarely made public remarks.
    Previous health concerns

    Bush revealed several years ago that he suffered from a form of Parkinson's disease that left him unable to walk. He uses a wheelchair or a scooter to get around and had two other health scares in 2014 and 2015.
    In December 2014 he was hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath, and the following July fell at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, breaking the C2 vertebrae in his neck.
    The injury did not result in any neurological problems, his spokesman said at the time.