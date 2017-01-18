The presidential inauguration of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy, left, walks to his inauguration ceremony alongside his wife, Jackie Kennedy. Kennedy was sworn in as the 35th President of the United States on January 20, 1961.
Kennedy, seated third from left, on Inauguration Day. Kennedy was both the first Catholic and one of the youngest people elected to the presidency. In 1960, the Massachusetts senator was 43 years old when he won the presidential election against Republican nominee Vice President Richard Nixon, far right.
Kennedy delivers his inaugural address. In it, he spoke what would become one of his most quoted remarks: "And so, my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."
Jackie Kennedy greets her husband in the rotunda of the Capitol moments after he was sworn in as president. The pair married in September 1953, when she was then 24-year-old Jacqueline Bouvier, a writer with the Washington Times-Herald, and he a 36-year-old senator. They had two children who survived: Caroline and John Jr.
A US Army missile during the inaugural parade. President Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson were in the stands during the festivities.
Legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra, center, prepares for the inaugural gala the night before Kennedy's inauguration. Sinatra had campaigned for Kennedy and had worked to organize a star-studded gala for him. Among those who attended were Harry Belafonte, Nat King Cole, Gene Kelly and Bette Davis.
Jackie Kennedy at her husband's inauguration. She became first lady at age 31, and in her role she was deeply committed to promoting the arts and culture. She could speak several languages, including French, Spanish and Italian, and often accompanied her husband on his trips abroad. As a family, the Kennedys are said to have brought a youthful vibrancy, grace and eloquence to the White House.
A view from the inaugural gala. Some 34 months after his inauguration, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963. Kennedy is remembered for his creation of the Peace Corps, his leadership during the Cuban missile crisis, his goal to put man on the moon and his dedication to civil rights in America. "A man may die, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on," Kennedy once said.