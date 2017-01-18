Schumer warns GOP against jamming Trump nominees through Senate

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats strongly complained Wednesday that Republicans were trying to "jam" President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks through the chamber, and warned they would not rush to confirm the nominees on a timetable being advocated by Republicans.

"These past two weeks we have seen repeated efforts from the Trump transition, aided and abetted by Senate Republicans, to jam through nominees (in a way) that hides their views from the American people," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, after a meeting with his caucus during which they strategized over a path forward on the nominees.

Schumer's escalated rhetoric came as Republicans pressed Democrats to get Trump's nominees confirmed quickly, including as many as seven on Friday, in the hours after Trump is sworn in. The New York Democrat's skeptical comments remarks indicate he may not be willing to confirm that many, a sentiment confirmed to CNN by other Democratic senators and aides.

In fact, Schumer said GOP handling of several of the nominations could cause Democrats to slow down confirmations. He warned Democrats may demand "extensive debate" on the floor for some of the nominees.

If Democrats decide to put the brakes on floor action -- something they can easily do using procedures of the Senate -- it could cause a backup confirming Trump's Cabinet. The Senate is only in session two days next week as both parties are leaving Washington for their annual legislative retreats.

