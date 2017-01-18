Chris Murphy: DeVos as nominee 'sends shivers down the spine'

(CNN) With Donald Trump's inauguration less than 48 hours away, much of the world's attention is focused squarely on Washington.

Hosting her prime time CNN program from America's capital city, on Wednesday evening Erin Burnett welcomed Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, for an interview, and the topic of conversation moved to Betsy DeVos.

Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary, Devos grabbed headlines earlier this week by suggesting certain US schools ought to keep firearms on hand to protect from the threat of grizzly bears.

In response, Murphy seemed not to know how to react.

"I mean it's sort of, on one hand laughable and the other hand tragic," he told Burnett.

