Christie: My wife wouldn't move with me to DC

Story highlights "Mary Pat made really clear she wasn't coming to DC if I went," Christie said

Mary Pat Christie is a former Wall Street banker

(CNN) Chris Christie maintained Wednesday that he would have landed a top White House job if only his wife would have let him.

The governor of New Jersey, an early and prominent Trump supporter dating back to the Republican primary, said he "would have" to have made a two-year commitment to serve in the administration.

"He didn't offer me a job that I thought was exciting enough for me to leave the governorship. Now why is that hard to believe?" Christie told CBS Sports radio. "Mary Pat made really clear she wasn't coming to DC if I went."

Mary Pat Christie is a former Wall Street banker. The Christies have two children who live at home with them in New Jersey.

Christie is in the last year of his governorship and had been expected to land a top administration job when Trump won, such as attorney general. He was similarly passed over this summer as Trump's running mate.