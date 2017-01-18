Breaking News

Christie: My wife wouldn't move with me to DC

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 3:03 PM ET, Wed January 18, 2017

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie exits a voting booth after casting his ballot for New Jersey governor in the general election as his wife Mary Pat Christie (L) looks on in a polling center on November 05, 2013 in Mendham, New Jersey.
(CNN)Chris Christie maintained Wednesday that he would have landed a top White House job if only his wife would have let him.

The governor of New Jersey, an early and prominent Trump supporter dating back to the Republican primary, said he "would have" to have made a two-year commitment to serve in the administration.
    "He didn't offer me a job that I thought was exciting enough for me to leave the governorship. Now why is that hard to believe?" Christie told CBS Sports radio. "Mary Pat made really clear she wasn't coming to DC if I went."
    Mary Pat Christie is a former Wall Street banker. The Christies have two children who live at home with them in New Jersey.
    Christie is in the last year of his governorship and had been expected to land a top administration job when Trump won, such as attorney general. He was similarly passed over this summer as Trump's running mate.