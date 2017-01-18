Wyoming school district cited by DeVos: Grizzlies, yes; guns, no

(CNN) The superintendent for a rural Wyoming school cited by education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos in Tuesday's Senate confirmation hearing says they have no guns for grizzly bear at Wapiti School.

Ray Schulte, superintendent for Park County School District No. 6, told CNN Wednesday he was at the school board meeting Tuesday night when he got word one of their local school had been mentioned by DeVos.

"I noticed the gal mentioned Wapiti School," he said.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who represents Sandy Hook, the site of the 2012 school shooting, had asked DeVos if she believed guns have "any place in and around schools."

"I think that is best left to locales and states to decide," she said.

