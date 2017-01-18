Betsy DeVos' 'clerical error' dates back to nearly two decades

Story highlights DeVos said a "clerical error" led to her being listed as a leader of her mother's multi-million-dollar foundation

Washington (CNN) Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Education Department, is seeking to dismiss questions about donations to Focus on the Family from a foundation tied to her.

She said at her confirmation hearing Tuesday that a "clerical error" led to her being listed as an officer of her mother's multi-million-dollar foundation, which made the donations.

That error, however, dates back as early as 1999, when the Edgar & Elsa Prince Foundation filed its 1998 federal tax returns, according to IRS documents obtained by CNN. Edgar and Elsa Price are Betsy DeVos' parents.

DeVos was listed as a vice president of the charity for 17 consecutive years, including most recently in the organization's 2014 tax filing.

When pressed by Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire about the discrepancy during her confirmation hearing, DeVos said her appearing in tax filing was a "clerical error."

