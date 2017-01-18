Story highlights Elizabeth Warren said, "Betsy DeVos has no experience with student loans"

Critics have questioned DeVos experience in public education

(CNN) In a tense exchange, Sen. Elizabeth Warren repeatedly questioned Donald Trump's education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos on Tuesday over her commitment to protecting taxpayers from student loan abuse.

But the Massachusetts Democrat isn't convinced she got the answers she wanted.

"As Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos would be in charge of running a $1 trillion student loan bank. She has no experience doing that," the Massachusetts Democrat wrote Tuesday on her Facebook page following Devos' testimony to the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. "In fact, Betsy DeVos has no experience with student loans, Pell Grants, or public education at all."

"If Betsy DeVos can't commit to using the Department of Education's many tools and resources to protect students from fraud, I don't see how she can be the Secretary of Education," Warren added.

Warren, a progressive who has railed against big banks and student loan debt, told DeVos that she would be responsible for managing student loans and issuing Pell Grants.

