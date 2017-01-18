Why Talladega band belongs at Donald Trump's inauguration

Story highlights Band from William Harvey's alma mater, Talladega College, to perform at inauguration. People shouldn't be upset, he says

Harvey: It's right to celebrate peaceful transition of power; parade a chance to spotlight historically black colleges

William R. Harvey is the president of Hampton University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The marching band of my alma mater, Talladega College, the oldest historically black college in Alabama, accepted an invitation to participate in Donald Trump's inaugural parade. Many people, including some Talladega alumni, are upset.

They shouldn't be. It is an honor to participate in the inauguration of any president of the United States. Talladega and its band will be celebrating the peaceful transition of power, a hallmark of America's democracy.

Some may believe that performing in the parade is tantamount to endorsing a candidate. It's not. The Talladega band is simply performing in a historical event that will have an international audience and provide a unique opportunity to showcase its talent.

This will be a wonderful learning experience for the student musician. It will be a moment for them to understand the importance of supporting the leader of the free world, despite one's political viewpoint. The chief reason-for-being of any college and university should be to promote learning, not to enhance a political agenda.

The band's decision should also be celebrated beyond the Talladega community. For those who attend the inauguration or simply watch on television, this is a unique learning opportunity to become familiar with America's historically black colleges and universities or HBCUs, and an opportunity for those who already know about HBCUs to be proud.

