Executions often put physicians in unfair dilemma

Story highlights Dr. Joel Zivot: Executions must be conducted in a certain way

He asks: How should physician respond if an execution fails?

Dr. Joel Zivot is an associate professor of anesthesiology and surgery at Emory University School of Medicine and adjunct professor of law at Emory Law School. A practicing anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist, Zivot has written extensively on the subject of physician participation in lethal injection and the problems of lethal injection in the circumstance of coexisting illness of the condemned. He opposes the use of lethal injection in executions.

(CNN) Virginia executed Ricky Gray, 39, by lethal injection on Wednesday evening at the Greensville Correctional Center. Virginia was to use compounded midazolam and compounded potassium chloride, as well as the paralytic drug, rocuronium bromide.

Midazolam has been highly problematic in past lethal injections. Lethal injection is a trick of chemistry, and contrary to appearances, does not cause a cruelty-free death. Lately, the practice of lethal injection has somehow gone awry as more states drop the paralytic drug from the traditional three-drug cocktail and drug shortages lead to suspicious drug substitutions.

Dr. Joel Zivot

Virginia used a paralytic drug that may obscure the failure of midazolam to create the sort of deep unconsciousness contemplated by lethal injection proponents. All three drugs used in the Virginia protocol have reversing antidotes or inhibitors of some kind and these agents could be used to halt an execution gone wrong.

Virginia made no claim that these reversing drugs would be on hand and further, it is not known whether anyone with expertise in the use of these agents was present during the execution. Suspicions are spreading throughout the population in capital punishment states, but even as demand for forthright and open public debate rises, these states respond by placing legal shrouds in the form of secrecy laws over the details of execution.

Execution is a kind of killing and to be lawful, it must occur without cruelty. Lethal injection has emerged as the latest method of execution without obvious cruelty, replacing the electric chair, the gas chamber, the firing squad and the noose. Lethal injection approximates a medical act and this is no accident.

Read More