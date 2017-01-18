The hope of audacity in Indiana

Story highlights Daniel Lee: Seeing my mom through a surgery opened my eyes to how hospital staff were rooting for Donald Trump

Daniel Lee is an Indianapolis-based writer whose work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, USAToday.com, The Weekly Standard and The Hill. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) I first realized that Donald Trump might actually win the presidency when I was with my mom last fall at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, where she was recovering from knee replacement surgery.

It was Election Day, and nearly everyone who came in the room wanted to talk about the voting. And they were all rooting for Trump. The nurses. The aides. The rehab techs. A random guy in the cafeteria. Even the social worker. The social worker.

Now it's months later and Mom's doctor has just cleared her to drive. As she gets moving, so does the new Trump administration. It's a worrisome time.

Looking back, I recall the unabashed confidence everyone at the hospital seemed to have in Trump.

There was no furtiveness, no shy reticence, none of the coy, blushing Trumpism that some pundits were saying might be lurking out there, hidden from polls conducted by strangers from somewhere calling at dinnertime.