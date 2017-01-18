Breaking News

The hope of audacity in Indiana

By Daniel Lee

Updated 5:05 PM ET, Wed January 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Martin Luther King III &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/16/politics/donald-trump-martin-luther-king-day/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after they met at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Monday, January 16. Afterward, King said the meeting was &quot;constructive&quot; and that the two discussed the importance of voting accessibility. Trump didn&#39;t speak to the media about the meeting.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Martin Luther King III after they met at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, January 16. Afterward, King said the meeting was "constructive" and that the two discussed the importance of voting accessibility. Trump didn't speak to the media about the meeting.
Hide Caption
1 of 30
Trump speaks at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, January 11. In &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/politics/donald-trump-press-conference-highlights/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his first news conference since winning the election,&lt;/a&gt; a combative Trump made clear he will not mute his style when he is inaugurated on January 20. He lashed out at media and political foes alike.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump speaks at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, January 11. In his first news conference since winning the election, a combative Trump made clear he will not mute his style when he is inaugurated on January 20. He lashed out at media and political foes alike.
Hide Caption
2 of 30
US Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump&#39;s nominee for attorney general, is sworn in during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/trump-cabinet-confirmation-hearings-live/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his confirmation hearing in Washington &lt;/a&gt;on Tuesday, January 10. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
US Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee for attorney general, is sworn in during his confirmation hearing in Washington on Tuesday, January 10. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
Hide Caption
3 of 30
Jared Kushner, Trump&#39;s son-in-law, arrives on Capitol Hill for a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday, January 9. Kushner, a 35-year-old businessman-turned-political strategist, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/09/politics/jared-kushner-to-be-named-senior-adviser-to-the-president/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will be senior adviser to the president,&lt;/a&gt; a senior transition official told CNN.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, arrives on Capitol Hill for a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday, January 9. Kushner, a 35-year-old businessman-turned-political strategist, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior transition official told CNN.
Hide Caption
4 of 30
Trump gets on an elevator after speaking with reporters at New York&#39;s Trump Tower on January 9.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump gets on an elevator after speaking with reporters at New York's Trump Tower on January 9.
Hide Caption
5 of 30
Trump stands with Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma, Asia&#39;s richest man, as they walk to speak with reporters at Trump Tower on January 9. Ma met with Trump to &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/09/technology/trump-alibaba-jack-ma/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tease plans for creating &quot;one million&quot; jobs&lt;/a&gt; in the United States. Trump praised Ma after the meeting as a &quot;great, great entrepreneur and one of the best in the world.&quot;
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump stands with Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma, Asia's richest man, as they walk to speak with reporters at Trump Tower on January 9. Ma met with Trump to tease plans for creating "one million" jobs in the United States. Trump praised Ma after the meeting as a "great, great entrepreneur and one of the best in the world."
Hide Caption
6 of 30
Trump stands with legendary boxing promoter Don King after meeting at Trump&#39;s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 28. Trump and King &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/29/politics/don-king-donald-trump-meeting-peace/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;met to discuss&lt;/a&gt; the relationship between Israel and the United States.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump stands with legendary boxing promoter Don King after meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 28. Trump and King met to discuss the relationship between Israel and the United States.
Hide Caption
7 of 30
Trump attends a meeting with Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist and senior counselor, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, December 21. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/31/politics/donald-trump-new-years-eve/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spent the holidays in Mar-a-Lago.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump attends a meeting with Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist and senior counselor, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, December 21. Trump spent the holidays in Mar-a-Lago.
Hide Caption
8 of 30
Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway talks to the press in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, December 15. Conway, who was Trump&#39;s campaign manager, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/22/politics/donald-trump-kellyanne-conway-counselor/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will work in his administration&lt;/a&gt; as &quot;counselor to the president,&quot; it was announced on Thursday, December 22.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway talks to the press in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, December 15. Conway, who was Trump's campaign manager, will work in his administration as "counselor to the president," it was announced on Thursday, December 22.
Hide Caption
9 of 30
Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/14/technology/trump-tech-summit-silicon-valley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meets with technology executives&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google&#39;s parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump meets with technology executives in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google's parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
Hide Caption
10 of 30
Three of Trump&#39;s children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Three of Trump's children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
Hide Caption
11 of 30
Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. &quot;He&#39;s like a fine wine,&quot; Trump said of Ryan at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-wisconsin-thank-you-tour/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the rally,&lt;/a&gt; which was part of his &quot;thank you&quot; tour to states that helped him win the election. &quot;Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more.&quot;
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. "He's like a fine wine," Trump said of Ryan at the rally, which was part of his "thank you" tour to states that helped him win the election. "Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more."
Hide Caption
12 of 30
Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/kanye-west-donald-trump-trump-tower/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meeting at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on December 13. Trump called West a &quot;good man&quot; and told journalists that they have been &quot;friends for a long time.&quot; West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss &quot;multicultural issues.&quot;
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in New York on December 13. Trump called West a "good man" and told journalists that they have been "friends for a long time." West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss "multicultural issues."
Hide Caption
13 of 30
Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/rick-perry-energy-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;selected&lt;/a&gt; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump selected former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate.
Hide Caption
14 of 30
Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/politics/donald-trump-rex-tillerson-secretary-of-state-exxonmobil-ceo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to serve as secretary of state,&lt;/a&gt; the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world&#39;s largest energy company.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world's largest energy company.
Hide Caption
15 of 30
Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
Hide Caption
16 of 30
Betsy DeVos, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/politics/betsy-devos-picked-for-education-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump&#39;s pick for education secretary,&lt;/a&gt; speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
Hide Caption
17 of 30
Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/terry-branstad-ambassador-china/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;re-introduced Branstad&lt;/a&gt; as his pick for US ambassador to China.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump re-introduced Branstad as his pick for US ambassador to China.
Hide Caption
18 of 30
Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/james-mattis-trump-secretary-of-defense/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he would nominate Mattis&lt;/a&gt; as his defense secretary.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said he would nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
Hide Caption
19 of 30
Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
Hide Caption
20 of 30
Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/01/news/companies/donald-trump-carrier-jobs/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carrier announced&lt;/a&gt; that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump&#39;s campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. Carrier announced that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump's campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
Hide Caption
21 of 30
Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-jean-georges/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;share a meal in New York&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney share a meal in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
Hide Caption
22 of 30
Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper&#39;s reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-new-york-times-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Six takeaways from the meeting&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting
Hide Caption
23 of 30
Trump is flanked by Pence and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump is flanked by Pence and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
Hide Caption
24 of 30
&quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/politics/donald-trump-60-minutes-first-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interviews Trump and his family&lt;/a&gt; at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump&#39;s first television interview since the election.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
"60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews Trump and his family at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump's first television interview since the election.
Hide Caption
25 of 30
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
Hide Caption
26 of 30
Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan&lt;/a&gt; to begin implementing new policies.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan to begin implementing new policies.
Hide Caption
27 of 30
Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
Hide Caption
28 of 30
Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
Hide Caption
29 of 30
Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
Hide Caption
30 of 30
01 Martin Luther King III Donal Trump Trump presser 011107 sessions confirmations 0110Jared Kushner 0109Donald Trump 0109Donald Trump Jack Ma 0109Donald Trump Don King 1228Donald Trump Steve Bannon 1221Kellyanne Conway Trump Tower 1215 RESTRICTEDSilicon Valley Trump Ivanka Eric Donald 1214 RESTRICTEDTrump Ryan Pence RESTRICTEDTrump Kanye 121301 rick perry trump tower 121201 rex tillerson FILE24 week in politics 1210trump devos trump branstad - RESTRICTEDtrum mattis 1206Trump speaks to media 1206trump carrier 1201trump romneyTrump New York Times05 President elect Trump03 President elect Trump RESTRICTED06 President elect Trump07 President elect Trump04 President elect Trump02 President elect Trump01 President elect Trump

Story highlights

  • Daniel Lee: Seeing my mom through a surgery opened my eyes to how hospital staff were rooting for Donald Trump
  • They -- and so many other Americans -- connected unselfconsciously to his unvarnished tone and frankness, Lee writes

Daniel Lee is an Indianapolis-based writer whose work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, USAToday.com, The Weekly Standard and The Hill. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN)I first realized that Donald Trump might actually win the presidency when I was with my mom last fall at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, where she was recovering from knee replacement surgery.

It was Election Day, and nearly everyone who came in the room wanted to talk about the voting. And they were all rooting for Trump. The nurses. The aides. The rehab techs. A random guy in the cafeteria. Even the social worker. The social worker.
    Daniel Lee
    Daniel Lee
    Now it's months later and Mom's doctor has just cleared her to drive. As she gets moving, so does the new Trump administration. It's a worrisome time.
    Looking back, I recall the unabashed confidence everyone at the hospital seemed to have in Trump.
    There was no furtiveness, no shy reticence, none of the coy, blushing Trumpism that some pundits were saying might be lurking out there, hidden from polls conducted by strangers from somewhere calling at dinnertime.
    Read More
    It was more like, "Well, how do you think Trump is doing? I hope he pulls it out," in a completely casual tone as the blood pressure cuff inflated, the same as if you might say, "Hope the rain holds off," or "Sure would be nice if we get snow for Christmas."
    Confirmation hearings for Trump&#39;s Cabinet
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Health and Human Services Secretary-designate Rep. Tom Price, R-Georgia, testifies on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, January 18, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Health and Human Services Secretary-designate Rep. Tom Price, R-Georgia, testifies on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, January 18, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 30
    Senate Environment and Public Works Committee member Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, questions Health and Human Services Secretary-designate Rep. Tom Price on Capitol Hill on January 18, during Price&#39;s confirmation hearing.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Senate Environment and Public Works Committee member Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, questions Health and Human Services Secretary-designate Rep. Tom Price on Capitol Hill on January 18, during Price's confirmation hearing.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 30
    Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate Scott Pruitt testifies on Capitol Hill on January 18, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate Scott Pruitt testifies on Capitol Hill on January 18, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 30
    Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, points to a chart as he questions EPA Administrator-designate Scott Pruitt on January 18, during Pruitt&#39;s confirmation hearing.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, points to a chart as he questions EPA Administrator-designate Scott Pruitt on January 18, during Pruitt's confirmation hearing.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 30
    South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on January 18.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on January 18.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 30
    Wilbur Ross, chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as commerce secretary, sits with his wife, Hilary Geary Ross, as he waits to be introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, to testify on January 18 at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Wilbur Ross, chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as commerce secretary, sits with his wife, Hilary Geary Ross, as he waits to be introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, to testify on January 18 at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 30
    Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross testifies at his confirmation hearing on January 18.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross testifies at his confirmation hearing on January 18.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 30
    Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/betsy-devos-education-secretary-hearing/index.html&quot;&gt; prepares to testify&lt;/a&gt; on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos prepares to testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 30
    US Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana is sworn in before testifying before Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday, January 17, on his &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/ryan-zinke-interior-secretary-confirmation-hearing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;nomination to be secretary of the interior&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    US Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana is sworn in before testifying before Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday, January 17, on his nomination to be secretary of the interior.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 30
    Ben Carson is sworn in prior to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/12/politics/ben-carson-hud-confirmation-hearing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his confirmation hearing in Washington&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, January 12. The renowned neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Ben Carson is sworn in prior to his confirmation hearing in Washington on Thursday, January 12. The renowned neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 30
    Carson greets his granddaughter Tesora prior to testifying before the Senate Committee of Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Carson greets his granddaughter Tesora prior to testifying before the Senate Committee of Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 30
    Former US Sen. Bob Dole introduces US Rep. Mike Pompeo, left, at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/12/politics/mike-pompeo-cia-director-hearing-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pompeo&#39;s confirmation hearing&lt;/a&gt; on January 12. Pompeo, who like Dole is from Kansas, is Trump&#39;s pick for CIA director.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Former US Sen. Bob Dole introduces US Rep. Mike Pompeo, left, at Pompeo's confirmation hearing on January 12. Pompeo, who like Dole is from Kansas, is Trump's pick for CIA director.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 30
    Pompeo is sworn in before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Pompeo is sworn in before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 30
    Along with Russia, Pompeo said other global threats include Iran&#39;s growing influence in the Middle East, ISIS&#39;s grip over major urban areas, and the conflict in Syria.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Along with Russia, Pompeo said other global threats include Iran's growing influence in the Middle East, ISIS's grip over major urban areas, and the conflict in Syria.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 30
    Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, Trump&#39;s pick for defense secretary, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/12/politics/james-mattis-defense-confirmation/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee&lt;/a&gt; on January 12.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, Trump's pick for defense secretary, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 12.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 30
    Mattis is escorted to his confirmation hearing by US Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Mattis is escorted to his confirmation hearing by US Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 30
    Elaine Chao, Trump&#39;s pick for transportation secretary, testifies at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/politics/elaine-chao-transportation-secretary-hearing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her confirmation hearing&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, January 11. Chao was deputy secretary of transportation under George H.W. Bush and labor secretary under George W. Bush.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Elaine Chao, Trump's pick for transportation secretary, testifies at her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, January 11. Chao was deputy secretary of transportation under George H.W. Bush and labor secretary under George W. Bush.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 30
    Chao sits with her father, James, before the start of her confirmation hearing. In the foreground is her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Chao sits with her father, James, before the start of her confirmation hearing. In the foreground is her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 30
    Former ExxonMobil executive Rex Tillerson, Trump&#39;s nominee for secretary of state, testifies during his confirmation hearing in Washington on January 11. Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/politics/tillerson-confirmation-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;drew a sharp line between his views and those of his future boss,&lt;/a&gt; denouncing Russian aggression in cyberspace and in Ukraine.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Former ExxonMobil executive Rex Tillerson, Trump's nominee for secretary of state, testifies during his confirmation hearing in Washington on January 11. Tillerson drew a sharp line between his views and those of his future boss, denouncing Russian aggression in cyberspace and in Ukraine.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 30
    A protester holds a sign during Tillerson&#39;s hearing on January 11.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    A protester holds a sign during Tillerson's hearing on January 11.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 30
    Tillerson greets US Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, before the hearing. Kaine was Hillary Clinton&#39;s running mate in last year&#39;s presidential election.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Tillerson greets US Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, before the hearing. Kaine was Hillary Clinton's running mate in last year's presidential election.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 30
    US Sen. Jeff Sessions, a Republican from Alabama, is sworn in on Capitol Hill prior to his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 10. Sessions is Trump&#39;s pick for attorney general.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    US Sen. Jeff Sessions, a Republican from Alabama, is sworn in on Capitol Hill prior to his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 10. Sessions is Trump's pick for attorney general.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 30
    Code Pink activist Tighe Barry, dressed like a member of the Ku Klux Klan, is removed by police after disrupting the start of Sessions&#39; confirmation hearing. Sessions has long faced accusations of racism. He wasn&#39;t confirmed for a federal judgeship in 1986 after ex-colleagues testified he had made racist comments and joked that his problem with the Ku Klux Klan was its use of marijuana. Sessions rejected allegations of racism &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/jeff-sessions-confirmation-hearing-expectations/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;during his Senate testimony.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;I abhor the Klan and its hateful ideology,&quot; Sessions said.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Code Pink activist Tighe Barry, dressed like a member of the Ku Klux Klan, is removed by police after disrupting the start of Sessions' confirmation hearing. Sessions has long faced accusations of racism. He wasn't confirmed for a federal judgeship in 1986 after ex-colleagues testified he had made racist comments and joked that his problem with the Ku Klux Klan was its use of marijuana. Sessions rejected allegations of racism during his Senate testimony. "I abhor the Klan and its hateful ideology," Sessions said.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 30
    Sessions testifies during his hearing.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Sessions testifies during his hearing.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 30
    In his wide-ranging hearing, Sessions pledged to recuse himself from all investigations involving Hillary Clinton based on inflammatory comments he made during a &quot;contentious&quot; campaign season. He also defended his views of the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion, saying he doesn&#39;t agree with it but would respect it.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    In his wide-ranging hearing, Sessions pledged to recuse himself from all investigations involving Hillary Clinton based on inflammatory comments he made during a "contentious" campaign season. He also defended his views of the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion, saying he doesn't agree with it but would respect it.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 30
    US Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, watches the hearing. He &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/politics/cory-booker-jeff-sessions/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;testified against Sessions&lt;/a&gt; on January 11, marking the first time in Senate history that a sitting senator has testified against another sitting senator for a Cabinet post.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    US Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, watches the hearing. He testified against Sessions on January 11, marking the first time in Senate history that a sitting senator has testified against another sitting senator for a Cabinet post.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 30
    Sessions holds one of his granddaughters before the start of his confirmation hearing. He is framed by US Sens. Richard Shelby and Susan Collins. Sessions was one of the first members of Congress to endorse and support Trump.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Sessions holds one of his granddaughters before the start of his confirmation hearing. He is framed by US Sens. Richard Shelby and Susan Collins. Sessions was one of the first members of Congress to endorse and support Trump.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 30
    Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, Trump&#39;s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, is sworn in prior to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/john-kelly-homeland-security-senate-confirmation-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his confirmation hearing&lt;/a&gt; on January 10.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, Trump's pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, is sworn in prior to his confirmation hearing on January 10.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 30
    US Sen. John McCain, left, shakes hands with Kelly before the hearing. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is on the right. US Sen. Tom Carper is behind them.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    US Sen. John McCain, left, shakes hands with Kelly before the hearing. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is on the right. US Sen. Tom Carper is behind them.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 30
    Kelly testifies at his hearing. He was previously the head of US Southern Command, which is responsible for all military activities in South America and Central America.
    Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet
    Kelly testifies at his hearing. He was previously the head of US Southern Command, which is responsible for all military activities in South America and Central America.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 30
    02 Tom Price confirmation hearing 011801 Sanders Price confirmation hearing 011802 Scott Pruitt confirmation hearing 011801 Scott Pruitt confirmation hearing 011801 Nikki Haley confirmation hearing 011803 Wilbur Ross confirmation hearing 011802 Wilbur Ross confirmation hearing 011802 betsy devos confirmation hearing 011702 zinke confirmation hearing03 Carson testifies 011204 Carson testifies 0112Dole Pompeo testifies 011204 Pompeo testifies 011205 Pompeo testifies 011206 Mattis testifies 0112McCain Mattis RESTRICTED 011202 Elaine Chao testifiesElaine Chao05 tillerson confirmation 011108 tillerson confirmation protest 011102 tillerson confirmation 011101 trump confirmations - sessions02 trump confirmations - sessions RESTRICTED03 trump confirmations - sessions04 trump confirmations - sessions05 trump confirmations - sessions RESTRICTED06 trump confirmations - sessions07 trump confirmations - kelly08 trump confirmations - kelly09 trump confirmations - kelly
    I would have expected strangers to be more guarded with me, sampling the lie of the wind before running up the flags and pennants -- especially now that the culture wars have turned from cold to tepid to hot.
    For years, saying the wrong thing publicly has run the risk of leaving you unwelcome in person, unfriended on Facebook, unjobbed in your career. It has made people cautious.
    No longer -- at least not in Evansville. It was more like "Go, Trump, and here are your pom-poms."
    Local returns approximated what I was seeing. In the five counties around Evansville, Trump won by roughly 83,000 votes to 45,000.
    In 2008, when Barack Obama carried Indiana, he performed much better in those counties, with about 67,000 votes to John McCain's 72,000, and he won Evansville's Vanderburgh County outright.
    The Inauguration: Donald Trump becomes president

    Carol Costello: What's the state of sisterhood in the time of Trump?

    The story behind 'Hail to the Chief'

    Elizabeth Warren: Trump, show us you'll stand up for workers

    The weirdest presidential transitions in history

    Never Trump Republicans, come on home

    Rep. Steve Israel: Republicans, enjoy your party, but remember 2009

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Trump is following the authoritarian playbook

    Julian Zelizer: Donald Trump doesn't care if you don't like him

    So the area usually backs Republicans for president, but it's far from rabidly GOP, which the tone of the conversations might have suggested.
    Understand that these people weren't raving about the Trump agenda -- I doubt they could even have described it. Can anybody? They just liked his defiant tone.
    That was the thing with Trump; he almost echoed the old presidential non-campaign of years past, where candidates affected an aloof disinterest, occasionally stepping out on the porch to make a few vague remarks.
    Aloof he didn't manage, but he had the vague remarks part down.
    But his vagueness was different -- he was trying to express ideas; he just couldn't do it, partly because he lacks the polished glibness of the professional politician, partly because he hasn't done the reading.
    People -- millions of them, and the backers I met in Evansville -- didn't mind, and many still don't. They haven't done the reading either, and the way Trump talks is the way they talk to each other, unadorned, frank, sometimes wrong in the details but at least plain and to the point.
    After years of listening to politicians carefully parse their public statements into smaller and smaller bits of meaninglessness, folks were ready to loosen their guard and their girdles and revel in some plain speaking -- even if sometimes it bordered on plain nonsense.
    So now it's January, and the Trump administration is gearing up to get started. Back home, Mom is finishing up her physical therapy out at the hospital -- where apparently they have the "good machines" -- and out and about, tending to her own shopping and errands.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    She'll be unsteady at first, and certainly through the winter we'll worry about her footing and a slip and fall. After being dependent on friends and church helpers for the last couple of years, this is no small thing, and worth the risk to her.
    And so with Trump. He's unsteady -- to say the least -- and we're worried he'll put a foot wrong, especially in these slippery early months. But the Senate confirmation hearings so far suggest he'll have a strong supporting cast, some adept and experienced in the profession of governing.
    Trump himself, though, is something different, tapping into a native tradition of sheer American cussedness that appeals to people tired of watching heretics and non-conformists being stretched and broken on the wheel of a ginned-up public disapproval.