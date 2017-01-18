New moth named in honor of Donald Trump

Story highlights Biologist who discovered species calls the name an honor

(CNN) No doubt Donald Trump will be showered with honors at his inauguration, but none will be quite as unique as this little moth.

A biologist has named a newly discovered species of moth after our next president. The Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is a wee little creature found in parts of California and Baja, Mexico.

It seems nature favors fancy golden hairdos as much as the man himself (who could forget China's beloved Trump bird?), because the N. donaldtrumpi sports a very familiar-looking crown of yellowish scales. In the picture above, the little thing even looks like it's gesturing charismatically. A high-energy moth! All it needs is a tiny red hat.

When he came across the species, evolutionary biologist Dr. Vazrick Nazari knew what he had to do.

"With its hair tufts, its presence in US and Mexico, and its fragile habitat that needs conservation, I really did not have any choice with this one other than to name [the moth] after Mr. President-elect himself," Nazari said.

