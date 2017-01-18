Story highlights Gabon 1-1 Burkina Faso

Aubameyang penalty rescues Gabon

(CNN) "Pressure and I are like husband and wife," Gabon coach Jose Antonio Camacho once said.

On today's showing, it looks as though the marriage is more likely to end in divorce than happily ever after.

After Gabon's opening day draw with minnow Guinea-Bissau, anything other than a win against Burkina Faso would make qualification for the knockout stage unlikely.

Despite a spirited second-half effort, Wednesday's 1-1 draw means the host nation will be watching the late match between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau with a keen eye.

GOAL for Gabon 🇬🇦! Aubameyang drills a penalty past Koffi in the Burkina Faso goal. The dream is back on for the host! [1-1] #AFCON2017 pic.twitter.com/bk1snITWFO — CNN Football (@CNNFC) January 18, 2017

With that must-win nature of the match in mind Gabon started brightly. A mistake in the Burkina Faso defense inside the opening 60 seconds allowed Andre Biyogo Poko space down the right, but he was eventually smothered by a wall of white shirts.

