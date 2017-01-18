Breaking News

AFCON 2017: Host Gabon on verge of exit after second consecutive draw

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 1:33 PM ET, Wed January 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Gabon supporters arrived at the Stade de l&#39;Amitie in Libreville hoping the Panthers could avenge Saturday&#39;s disappointing 1-1 draw against Guinea Bissau.
Photos: Group A
Gabon supporters arrived at the Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville hoping the Panthers could avenge Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw against Guinea Bissau.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
But it was Burkina Faso that struck first in Group A&#39;s second round of fixtures, with early substitute Préjuce Nakoulma getting his name of the scoresheet just past the half-hour mark.
Photos: Group A
But it was Burkina Faso that struck first in Group A's second round of fixtures, with early substitute Préjuce Nakoulma getting his name of the scoresheet just past the half-hour mark.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
The Stallions have never won the Africa Cup of Nation and, though they did reach the final in 2013, it appeared a shock could be on the cards.
Photos: Group A
The Stallions have never won the Africa Cup of Nation and, though they did reach the final in 2013, it appeared a shock could be on the cards.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang changed all that, winning a penalty when he was brought down by Burkina Faso&#39;s Kouakou Hervé Koffi after racing through on goal.
Photos: Group A
Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang changed all that, winning a penalty when he was brought down by Burkina Faso's Kouakou Hervé Koffi after racing through on goal.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
With 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances for his club side this season, it was no surprise to see Aubameyang send Koffi the wrong way, equalizing for Gabon.
Photos: Group A
With 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances for his club side this season, it was no surprise to see Aubameyang send Koffi the wrong way, equalizing for Gabon.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
But the famous comeback wasn&#39;t to be, and Burkina Faso held on for a valuable point. Both sides must win their final Group A fixture to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.
Photos: Group A
But the famous comeback wasn't to be, and Burkina Faso held on for a valuable point. Both sides must win their final Group A fixture to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
Gabon fans AFCON AFCON Prejuce Nakoulma Burkina FasoPrejuce Nakoulma Burkina Faso AFCON AFCON Aubameyang penalty kick gabonAubameyang Evouna AFCON Gabon AFCON Aubameyang missed opportunity Gabon

Story highlights

  • Gabon 1-1 Burkina Faso
  • Aubameyang penalty rescues Gabon

(CNN)"Pressure and I are like husband and wife," Gabon coach Jose Antonio Camacho once said.

On today's showing, it looks as though the marriage is more likely to end in divorce than happily ever after.
    After Gabon's opening day draw with minnow Guinea-Bissau, anything other than a win against Burkina Faso would make qualification for the knockout stage unlikely.
    Despite a spirited second-half effort, Wednesday's 1-1 draw means the host nation will be watching the late match between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau with a keen eye.
    With that must-win nature of the match in mind Gabon started brightly. A mistake in the Burkina Faso defense inside the opening 60 seconds allowed Andre Biyogo Poko space down the right, but he was eventually smothered by a wall of white shirts.
    Read More
    Gabon continued to press and Johann Obiang's cross fell to Denis Bouanga, whose crisp half-volley rattled the underside of Kouakou Koffi's crossbar.
    The pitch made it increasingly difficult for either side to find rhythm in their passing and the sandy, uneven surface soon claimed its first victim.
    Jonathan Pitroipa, player of the tournament in 2013 when Burkina Faso reached the final, limped off in considerable pain inside 10 minutes and was replaced by Prejuce Nakoulma.
    It would be the first of four injury-enforced substitutions, with the less than perfect pitch in Libreville once again drawing criticism.
    READ: Ghana wins repeat of 1978 AFCON final
    READ: Reigning champion Ivory Coast held to draw
    READ: The Cranes who pleased a murderous dictator
    READ: Family ties fuel Africa's star striker
    Having dominated for the majority of the opening 20 minutes, Gabon -- seemingly on the front foot -- won a succession of corners.
    Biyogo Poko's deliveries had so far failed to find a teammate and his set piece once again landed on the boot of a grateful Burkinabe defender.
    One long clearance up-field prompted substitute Nakoulma to scamper after the ball and put pressure on the last man, fullback Obiang.
    Aubameyang: We have a chance to win AFCON
    Aubameyang: We have a chance to win AFCON

      JUST WATCHED

      Aubameyang: We have a chance to win AFCON

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Aubameyang: We have a chance to win AFCON 01:28
    Nakoulma won the ball and used all his might to hold off the challenge of two Gabonese defenders, before cleverly cutting the ball into the far corner past the helpless Didier Ovono in the Gabon goal.
    The Turkey-based striker rushed to his bench in celebration, sat down and put his finger to his lips. The home crowd, reeling from going behind, duly obliged and descended into a shocked hush.
    That silence soon turned into frustrated groans and boos, as the sparse crowd inside the Stade d'Angondjé in the Gabonese capital began to make their feelings known.
    Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, known for donning Spiderman and Batman masks when celebrating goals for Borussia Dortmund, had to step forward. Gabon needed a hero.
    Just 15 minutes after falling behind, the host was handed a lifeline -- and this time the long was ball forward was the undoing of Burkina Faso's defense.
    Aubameyang's searing pace took him beyond a static back line and goalkeeper Koffi got to the through ball second, clipping Aubameyang's heels to give the referee no choice but to award the penalty.
    The Dortmund star stepped up and confidently dispatched the spot kick to Koffi's right.
    As the game wore on, the numbers in the crowd began to grow and with them so did the noise and expectancy.
    Benjamin Ze Ondo's cross into the box found Aubameyang at the far post, his knockdown landing at Bouanga's feet but Koffi flicked out a toe to turn the ball behind for a corner.
    For all its huffing and puffing, Gabon was unable to carve out another chance of real note. The dejected Gabonese players and delighted Burkina Faso men telling the story at the final whistle.
    Burkina Faso now only needs to beat unfancied Guinea-Bissau for a place in the knockout stages, while Gabon faces a daunting clash against African heavyweight Cameroon.