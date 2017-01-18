Your teen could be the next Jane Bond (some restrictions apply)

Story highlights Competition is geared toward 13- to 15-year-old girls in the United Kingdom

Concepts include logic and coding, networking, cryptography and cybersecurity

(CNN) Does your teenage daughter spend way too much time staring at her smartphone? Tell her to keep it up. It could be a matter of national security.

British intelligence wants to beef up its base of female spies and it's looking to this generation of social-media savvy teens to get it there.

So, it has dreamed up a contest aimed at schoolgirls aged 13 to 15.

Teams of four girls will work together to complete a series of online challenges on cybersecurity over the course of a week. The top 10 teams will go to London, where they will have to work on a more complicated challenge.

Read More