Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets supporters on August 7, 2016 during a rally against July's failed military coup.

Turkish lawmakers begin a second round of voting Wednesday on controversial reforms that would hand sweeping powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The 18-article constitutional reform package -- put forward by Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) -- would turn Turkey's parliamentary system into a presidential one, effectively consolidating the power of three legislative bodies into one executive branch with the president as its head.

The reforms would also abolish the role of prime minister while granting authority to the president to issue law, declare states of emergency, dismiss parliament and to appoint ministers, public officials and half of the senior judges. It's known as the "power bill."

The bill would also allow Erdogan -- who served as prime minister from 2002 to 2014 before becoming president -- to extend his term in office until at least 2029.

Tensions running high

Read More