Story highlights Nine tremors recorded so far

Heavy snow blocking roads to reach some affected areas

Rome (CNN) The metro system and some schools in Italy's capital, Rome, were being evacuated Wednesday following a series of powerful earthquakes that struck the heart of the country.

An initial 5.3-magnitude quake hit central Italy 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) west-northwest of Amatrice, a town devastated by powerful temblors last year, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

While the epicenter was 90 kilometers northeast of Rome, the quake was felt strongly in the capital, sending people running from buildings in a panic.

It struck at 10:25 am (4:25 am ET) at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers and has been followed by eight aftershocks in the same area, including one as strong as 5.7, the USGS reported.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage but firefighters told CNN that heavy snow blocking roads has hampered their initial assessment.

(18gen-12:00) #Terremoto, proseguono controlli, 850 #vigilidelfuoco impegnati nel cratere. No richieste soccorso per coinvolti da crolli pic.twitter.com/du9KxJlrME — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) January 18, 2017

Read More