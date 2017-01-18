Breaking News

Rome metro evacuated as 5.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Italy

Updated 6:19 AM ET, Wed January 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

italy earthquake nadeau bpr_00002315
italy earthquake nadeau bpr_00002315

    JUST WATCHED

    5.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Italy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

5.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Italy 01:57

(CNN)The metro system and some schools in Italy's capital, Rome, were being evacuated Wednesday following an earthquake that struck the country's heart.

A 5.3-magnitude quake hit central Italy 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) west-northwest of Amatrice, a town devastated by a series of powerful temblors last year, the US Geological Survey reported.
    It struck at 10:25 a.m. (4:25 a.m. ET) at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), it reported. It was followed by a more powerful 5.4-magnitude aftershock.
    There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
    Nearly 300 people were killed in central Italy in an August quake and a series of aftershocks that reduced much of Amatrice's center to rubble.
    Read More
    Developing story - more to come