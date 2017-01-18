'Will & Grace' returning to NBC

Story highlights 'Will & Grace' is coming back to NBC

The four core cast members will all return for the 10-episode limited series

(CNN) Honey, it's happening.

NBC has announced it's resurrecting beloved comedy "Will & Grace" for a new 10-episode limited series set to air on the broadcast network in the 2017-18 TV season.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are all set to return.

The decision comes just a few months after the cast reunited for a surprise, online-only reunion in which the cast rallied against then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," said NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt in a release. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary -- all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture -- is coming back where it belongs."

